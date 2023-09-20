NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Abengoa (Spain), BrightSource Energy, Inc. (United States), Siemens Energy (Germany), Acciona (Spain), Aalborg CSP (Germany), TSK Fl (United States), ACWA POWER (Saudi Arabia), INITEC EnergÃ­a (Spain), Torresol Energy (Spain), Enel Spa (Italy).



Scope of the Report of Concentrated Solar Power (CSP): Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants concentrate the sun's energy using mirrors to power traditional steam turbines or engines that generate electricity. Thermal energy concentrated in a CSP plant can be stored and used to generate electricity at any time of day or night. In order to concentrate the sun's energy, it must not be too diffuse. The direct normal intensity (DNI) of the sun's energy is used to calculate this. CSP plants are also much easier to operate and maintain than nuclear or hydrocarbon-based plants. As a result, concentrating solar power has lower operating costs than these other sources.



On 13 April 2022, Gautam Solar has introduced a new Gel Battery for both domestic and international markets. This satisfies the demand for Energy Storage solutions for Solar Power Plants, Telecom, and Rural Electrification. With recent reports of Lithium Batteries catching fire, there is a greater need for safer energy storage devices. Gautam Solar's Gel batteries are cost-effective, thermally stable, long-lasting, and maintenance-free, with no need for topping up. This launch is in line with their solar power plant product line, which includes indigenous bi-facial and mono-facial solar panels. The company anticipates that its Gel batteries will provide a strong and better alternative in the Energy Storage space, where Lithium Batteries and Tubular Lead Acid Batteries are currently used.

Technology advancements, combined with government regulations and incentives, have sparked a renewed interest in large-scale solar power production. Spain and the United States are the two countries at the forefront of concentrated solar power (CSP) development, with massive solar power plants under construction.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Stand-alone Systems, Power Storage), Application (Utility, EOR, Desalination, Others), Technology (Parabolic Trough, Linear Fresnel, Dish, Power Tower), Capacity (Less than 50 MW, 50 MW to 99 MW, 100 MW and above)



Market Drivers:

Concerns about Carbon Emissions Are Growing, As Are Efforts to Reduce Air Pollution



Market Trends:

Increasing Innovation and Integration of Lead-Acid Batteries in the Container Type ESS to Expand Applications



Opportunities:

Globally, the Number of Rural Electrification Projects Is Increasing

CSP Integration in Hybrid Power Plants



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



