"Concentrates in Algeria" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Concentrates registered 3% total volume growth and 10% value growth in 2011. The category continued with a slow volume performance since essentially lower-income households purchase powder concentrates, and liquid concentrates remained a small category dominated by a premium brand. However, although demand is limited to low-income consumers, the category represents a large demand and a good alternative to fruit/vegetable juice when prices go up.
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Algeria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
