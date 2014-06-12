New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Concentrates in Indonesia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Concentrates should be an inexpensive and popular alternative in soft drinks, but its lack of acceptance in Cameroon is due to high competition from products, such as carbonates, which are ready to drink. This performance was mainly due to increasing maturity, whilst a lack of marketing activity in the category also negatively impacted sales.
Competitive Landscape
The domestic company, Les Brasseries du Cameroun, was the main player in this category with its syrup available only in two flavours, grenadine and mint. The brands are more widely distributed than most concentrates brands although supplies are not as consistent as in other categories.
Industry Prospects
The potential of concentrates remains limited due the popularity and affordability of soft drinks, such as carbonates and fruit juices.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Concentrates in the United Kingdom
- Concentrates in Germany
- Concentrates in Estonia
- Concentrates in the Philippines
- Concentrates in Nigeria
- Concentrates in Colombia
- Concentrates in Kazakhstan
- Concentrates in Uruguay
- Concentrates in Brazil
- Concentrates in Bulgaria