New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Concentrates in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Concentrates is the smallest soft drinks area in Kazakhstan, recording total volume sales of just 0.1 million litres in 2013 and throughout the review period. The area's poor development can be attributed to the fact that concentrates require special preparation and are not suitable for on-the-go use. As a result, the area suffers from the growing popularity of ready-to-drink soft drinks.
Competitive Landscape
Proksima ZAO, with its Pripravich Kisel brand, continued to lead sales in 2013, recording an off-trade value share of 34%. The company's leadership is mainly attributable to its longstanding presence in the market which, together with high product quality, encourages strong consumer loyalty. Omega Kisel from Omega Spetsii accounted for 27% of retail value sales in 2013 and was the second most popular brand in the area.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Concentrates has a projected forecast period CAGR of +1% in total volume terms and 0% in total constant value terms. Demand will increase as a result of the wider availability of ready-to-drink drinks alternatives and the increasingly hectic pace of modern life.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Concentrates industry in Kazakhstan with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Concentrates industry in Kazakhstan, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Concentrates in Kazakhstan market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Concentrates in Kazakhstan?
- What are the major brands in Kazakhstan?
- Who are the key consumers of concentrates in Kazakhstan?
- How do premium vs. standard vs. economy brands compete for sales and market share?
- How does the sales performance of domestic manufacturers compare to international brands/manufacturers?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Concentrates in Kazakhstan
- Soft Drinks in Kazakhstan
- Dairy Product Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts, and Market Players
- Dairy Product Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Milk and Cream Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Spirits Market in Kazakhstan: Databook to 2017
- Construction and Mining Machinery Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Medical Device Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Not Cellular/Reinforced Plastic Film, Sheet and Plate Market in Kazakhstan to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts
- Photographic Camera Market in Kazakhstan to 2018 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts