Concept Chiropractic and Rehab of Fairfax Helps Patients Suffering with Back Pain

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- Dr. Shirine Hegazi, who created and runs Concept Chiropractic and Rehab in Fairfax, VA, helps patients suffering with back pain. Dr. Hegazi uses safe, natural, and noninvasive chiropractic in successfully treating patients who are dealing with disc problems, strained back muscles, and other back problems. With chiropractic he’s able to open the bodies healing channels while relieving stress and pressure on muscles, nerves, and joints.



Dr. Shirine Hegazi, who created and runs Concept Chiropractic and Rehab in Fairfax, VA, is able to help those suffering with back pain. Back pain is one of the most common physical complaints in the U.S. and it is responsible for thousands upon thousands of lost work hours and hundreds of millions of dollars in medical costs.



“One of the primary ailments we treat at Concept Chiropractic and Rehab is pain associated with back problems. Sometimes,” noted Dr. Hegazi, ‘it’s a simple muscle pull that responds quickly to treatment. Other times it may be pain from an injured disc or extreme pain associated with degenerative disc disease. These are more complex problems that often respond well to chiropractic treatment.”



Chiropractic is noninvasive, natural and gentle. Although many people consider surgery when they have extreme suffering such as that connected to a ruptured disc, one of the aspects of chiropractic that makes it attractive to patients is the fact that it is totally safe. There is no risk with chiropractic treatment. Many dealing with back problems will also turn to drug therapy. Although drugs will often lessen the pain, they don’t promote healing.



Dr. Hegazi observed, “Chiropractic utilizes gentle adjustments along the spine. These adjustments relieve pressure in the affected area and open the body’s healing channels. The spine is the primary message carrier in the body and freeing it from pain and obstructions allows the brain to connect with other parts of the body, promoting natural healing.” Dr. Hegazi added, “Chiropractic is effective in treating pain and allowing healing to begin.”



In his clinic, Dr. Hegazi uses numerous types of treatment including Chiropractic, Physical Rehabilitation, and Medical Weight Loss. He is Board Certified by National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and holds numerous degrees including a Doctorate of Chiropractic Degree from the National University of Health Sciences. Dr. Hegazi is a Certified Graston Technique Practitioner and also a Certified Kinesiotaping Practitioner. In his practice, he incorporates treatment plans based on science and the care for and well-being of patients.



For more information on Dr. Shirine Hegazi and Concept Chiropractic and Rehab go to http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/ . Concept Chiropractic and Rehab is located at 2826 Old Lee Highway, Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031 and can be reached by calling 703-573-5500.



Media Contact:

Person Name : Dr. Shirine Hegazi

Company : Concept Chiropractic and Rehab

Address : 2826 Old Lee Highway,

Ste 350, Fairfax, VA 22031

Phone : 703-573-5500

Website : http://www.conceptchiropracticandrehab.com/