Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- On February 22, 2013 Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, Frank J. Sánchez presented Concept II Cosmetics with the Export Achievement Certificate for its recent accomplishments in the global marketplace. The Export Achievement Certificate was created to recognize small and medium-sized enterprises that have successfully entered the international marketplace with the assistance of the U.S. Commercial Service.



Bath and Body cosmetics manufacturer Concept II has expanded its coverage to 50 countries, with 20 new countries opened in the last 18 months. Since working with the U.S. Commercial Service, their number of employees has increased from 9 to 25, and the company has opened distribution in a variety of international markets, including Colombia, Panama, India, Taiwan, Japan, Egypt and Jordan.



Nominated by the US Commercial Service, Concept II won the South Florida Manufacturing Association’s 2012 Manufacturer of the Year Award. They also were encouraged by the US Commercial Service to apply for and later received funds from the Market Access Program (MAP) from the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA), as well as Trade Grants made available through Enterprise Florida to support Florida manufacturers.



The U.S. Commercial Service organized matchmaking Gold Key Services for Concept II in India, Dominican Republic, and Colombia. Through the U.S Commercial Service programs, they recently participated in Enterprise Florida's Trade Mission to Colombia in December 2012, along with Florida’s Governor Rick Scott.



“We are honored to receive this prestigious certification from the US Undersecretary of Commerce in collaboration with the US Commercial Service office in Miami” commented Daniel Bittner, Co-Managing Director of Concept II. “This recognition is a testament to the export development opportunities US manufacturers have with the support of the US Department of Commerce.” continued Maxim Weitzman, Co-Managing Director of Concept II.



About Concept II Cosmetics

Founded in 1988, Miami-based Concept II Cosmetics, LLC has become a household name in established and emerging markets for its exquisite Concept II Bath & Body product line. For more information about Concept II, visit www.conceptiicosmetics.com.



Media Contact

Cyvellis Vidal (305) 599.1699 cvidal@conceptiicosmetics.com