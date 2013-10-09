ConceptConcrete.com.au Offers Affordable Concrete Driveway Solutions to Melbourne Homeowners

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Concrete driveways can instantly improve the aesthetic appeal of a home. A good concrete driveway provides easy access to the garage and front door while also enhancing a house’s curb appeal. Today, Australians use a number of different concrete materials and finishes to enhance the appearance of their driveways.



At ConceptConrete.com.au, visitors can learn about one Melbourne-based company that offers a diverse range of concrete solutions. ConceptConcrete.com.au has 14 years of concreting industry experience around Melbourne and specialises in exposed aggregate concrete driveways and coloured concrete driveways.



The ConceptConcrete.com.au website explains that the company aims to provide quality, reliable, and professional service along with an extensive range of concrete products at an affordable price.



As a spokesperson for ConceptConcrete.com.au explains, the company can easily take a homeowner from ‘concept’ to ‘concrete’:



“Concept Concrete can guide residents through every step of creating a concrete driveway for their home. Our site features a free, no-obligations quote calculator. Visitors simply select the type of concrete material they would like on their driveway, enter the size of their driveway, and we give them a price. It’s as easy as that. Our goal is to take homeowners from the concept of planning a new driveway to the actual installation of the driveway.”



ConceptConcrete.com.au features a diverse range of concrete products at all different price levels. There are polished concrete materials, for example, and aggregate concrete driveway finishes. Plain concrete starts at $62 per square meter, while coloured concrete starts at $69 per square meter. Additional concrete finishing materials can help homeowners achieve a unique look for their driveway while creating a wide array of colours, textures, and patterns.



At ConceptConcrete.com.au, visitors can find a gallery of recent driveway designs completed in the Melbourne area as well as testimonials from previous clients. At the product selection page, visitors can also see how different concrete finishes and concrete colours look when added to a home.



The site also features tips on caring for a concrete driveway and the pros and cons of an exposed aggregate concrete driveway. Concept Concrete’s regularly-updated blog keeps visitors up-to-date on the latest news from Melbourne’s concrete industry.



Concept Concrete currently services all of metropolitan Melbourne. Homeowners can fill out a free quote at ConceptConcrete.com.au today to view detailed pricing information.



About ConceptConcrete.com.au

ConceptConcrete.com.au is a concrete driveway installation company based in Melbourne, Australia. Concept Concrete has 14 years of concreting industry experience and offers a wide range of coloured concrete, exposed aggregate concrete, and plain concrete materials. The company currently services all of metropolitan Melbourne. For more information, please visit: http://conceptconcrete.com.au