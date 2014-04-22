Concepts Safety Services (CSS) Pvt. Ltd. Now Conducting IOSH Managing Safely (Offshore) Programme 

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd. is one of the fastest growing providers of Safety, Environment and Risk Management consulting and training programs. Fully owned, managed and operated by its employees, Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd. takes immense pride in projecting itself as an independent company that has been doing commendable job in providing specially designed and conducted courses to people working in major hazard industries, commercial organizations and public sectors. Since the year the company started providing its unparalleled services to interested clients, it has been moving from strength to strength to realize greater objectives. Just recently, the company has announced to conduct IOSH Managing Safely (Offshore) Programme for line managers, supervisors, contractors, and consultants working in the hazard industry sector.



With intend to provide a brief insight into the course, a senior company official told us, “We proudly announce the commencement of IOSH Managing Safely (Offshore) Programme that aims to comply with particular organisation’s health and safety practice, aside from displaying perfect compliance with the policies of particular organization. The whole course would run for a duration of four days, which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction plus assessment time. With the commencement of this course, we aim to nurture and promote the sense of safety and health among different employees of an organisation.”



Once a trainee completes the course, he or she will be better equipped to identify his or her legal responsibilities, aside from learning the essential tenets of personal accountability. Moreover, the course aims to provide a learner with essential knowledge about the health and safety of employers, contractors, employees, duty holders. Upon the completion of the course, learners will develop a general awareness about the ins and outs of offshore safety laws, systems standards, systems practices, EU framework directives, and health and safety legislation.



The company official told us further, “We thoroughly understand how important it is for learners to understand and learn the skills of accident prevention at workplaces. Accordingly, the IOSH Managing Safely (Offshore) Programme strives to enlighten trainees about major risks and hazards involved in a working offshore environment. When they undergo training, they would learn to review health hazards and the ways to deal with them. The course further aims to increase their risk apperception and the ability to rate risk based on different parameters. Furthermore, the unique programme makes them versant with the art of reporting accidents, recognizing human factors involved and understanding the importance of proper communication. The company would further provide an accredited certificate to trainees when they successfully complete the Managing Safely Offshore course.”



Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd. further offers a range of services, which primarily include safety audits, safety equipment inspections, asset management, site-service-solutions program, fire equipment surveys, loss prevention programs, and contingency planning. If you are looking for a company that specializes in IADC's programs for Safety, you can visit the official website.



About Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi, India based Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd. has now become synonymous with quality, assurance, and excellence when it comes to offering safety audits, safety equipment inspections, asset management, site-service-solutions program, fire equipment surveys, loss prevention programs, and contingency planning at best rates. If you are looking for IOSH courses and training, what you simply need to do is visit the provided link.



Contact Details:



L-47, Street No.-7

2nd Floor, Near Bagga Link

Mahipalpur Extn,

New Delhi -110037

Email: info@cssnig.com

Website: http://www.cssnig.com/