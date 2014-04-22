Concepts Safety Services (CSS) Pvt. Ltd Offers Comprehensive Oil Field Safety Training Services at Reasonable Rates

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- India based Concepts Safety Services (CSS) Pvt. Ltd has emerged as the most revered respected and sought after Safety, Environment and Risk management consulting and training company. The consultancy and training services provider of repute has shown a phenomenal growth since its inception. In a very short span of time, the company has managed to develop the wherewithal to offer comprehensive consultancy and training services to its clients at the lowest possible rates. The company at present has offices in most major cities across the world including Lagos, Port Harcourt Warri along with offices in Middle East and India. Along with a plethora of other training services, the company also offers cost effective oilfield safety trainings.



A senior executive at Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd in a recent interview had this to say, “We are high on offering quality services that caters to the myriad needs and aspirations of our esteemed clients consistently. We possess a highly endowed and skilled team of professionals that put their experience and competence to assist the clients to meet the desired safety standards. Moreover, to make our services more effective and feasible, we offer tailor made services to our clients at the most reasonable rates. Our approach towards identifying risk factors is highly methodical, to say the least. We offer comprehensive audits and site inspections that acquaint the clients with a proper measure of health and safety norms.”



The company has acquired a stature of eminence in offering oil field safety training services to its clients scattered all across the globe. The training team consists of chartered/certified safety professionals (CSPs), emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and other specialists that are well versed with the safety norms applicable in the industry. The team also comprises confined space entry attendants, hole watch and bottle watch technicians along with safety watch personnel.



The official further added, “We are aware of the fact that millions of workers in the gas and oil extraction and supporting industries fall victim to the inadequate safety norms followed by the companies. By offering comprehensive safety training, we enable oil companies to avoid these untowardly accidents and save precious lives. Moreover, the training on offer is aimed at protecting the key equipment and the entire oilfield site that may be vulnerable to accidents.”



The company offers a wide assortment of services to various sector that includes Oilfield Safety Training, Turnkey Hydrogen Sulfide Safety, EIA Course/Consultancy, Bioremediation, Dewatering, NORM Management, Waste Bulking and Packaging, Drilling Mud Treatment Plant. Therefore, if you are looking for health & safety consultants that can offer the best services available at the lowest possible prices, then all you have to do is follow the link provided here.



About Concepts Safety Services (CSS) Pvt. Ltd

New Delhi, India based Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd has evolved as a force to reckon with in offering comprehensive Safety, Environment and Risk management consulting and training solutions to its clients at the most affordable rates. Therefore, if you need quality health and safety trainings, then all you have to do is follow the link provided here.



Contact Details



Concepts Safety Services Pvt. Ltd.

L-47, Street No.-7

2nd Floor, Near Bagga Link

Mahipalpur Extn,

New Delhi -110037