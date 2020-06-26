Concert View Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a Live Music Events App

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2020 -- Concert View is an exciting new smartphone application for the music fans worldwide, and it is designed to enjoy the live pay-per-view music concerts from the comfort of home. Concert View is founded by a seasoned music artist and the CEO of Kaos Records, LLC, Cedric Streeter aka C.E.D. or Cash Every Denomination.



To introduce this app to the world, Cedric Streeter has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming music fans from around the world to become a part of this project.



In addition to enabling music fans to enjoy live music events from home, the app is also an additional source of generating revenue for the artists in the music industry. The app is developed to allow fans the flexibility to access artists' performance in person or via pay-per-view.



"If a concert gets sold out and there are no more tickets left, Concert View is your ultimate pass to access the performance of your favorite artist in that concert." Said Cedric Streeter, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/ced/live-music-events-app and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the launch of this app. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 100,000 and C.E.D. is offering a wide range of perks and rewards for the backers from around the world. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



