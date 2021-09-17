Concho Resources Inc. (Formerly NYSE:CXO) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on September 28, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on H September 28, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Concho Resources Inc. (formerly NYSE: CXO).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Concho Resources Inc. (formerly NYSE: CXO) common shares between February 21, 2018 and July 31, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 21, 2018 and July 31, 2019, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the well spacing at Dominator was aggressive and highly risky, and premised on no reasonable basis to believe it would work as intended, that Concho's practice of implementing tighter well spacing was not relegated to a handful of "tests" and therefore more widespread than the market was led to believe, that it was known or recklessly disregarded that any measures to mitigate well spacing risks were non-existent and or/impossible, that these risks had manifested during the Class Period, causing underground well interference and permanently decreasing production, forcing the Company to scale back production targets and adopt more conservative spacing measures in its other projects, that it would take multiple quarters to unwind the impacts of the widespread well spacing failure, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



