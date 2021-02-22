Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Filed in Connection with the Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Investor, who currently held shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO), filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of Concho Resources Inc. by ConocoPhillips.



Investors who purchased shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) and currently hold any of those NYSE: CXO shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Midland, TX based Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. On October 19, 2020, Concho Resources Inc. announced that they had entered into a merger agreement with ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the transaction, each share of Concho Resources Inc. common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock. Based on ConocoPhillips' closing stock price on October 16, 2020, the implied stock consideration to be received by Concho Resources Inc's stockholders is $49.30 per share.



The lawsuit seeks the access records in connection with the proposed takeover.



Those who are current investors in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



