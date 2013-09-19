Concord NH Advocates of Lawyer Marketing Services, & Utah's G3 Development, Prefer LawyerMarketing.com's Fun FindLaw.com Solutions over Other Attorney Marketing Services in Frankfort KY USA: Contact a Lawyer Marketing Expert

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- As an Internet marketing strategy, SEO considers how search engines work, what people search for, the actual search terms or keywords typed into search engines and which search engines are preferred by their targeted audience. Optimizing a website may involve editing its content, HTML and associated coding to both increase its relevance to specific keywords and to remove barriers to the indexing activities of search engines. Promoting a site to increase the number of backlinks, or inbound links, is another SEO tactic.



Webmasters and content providers began optimizing sites for search engines in the mid-1990s, as the first search engines were cataloging the early web. Initially, all webmasters needed to do was to submit the address of a page, or URL, to the various engines which would send a spider to crawl that page, extract links to other pages from it, and return information found on the page to be indexed. The process involves a search engine spider downloading a page and storing it on the search engine's own server, where a second program, known as an indexer, extracts various information about the page, such as the words it contains and where these are located, as well as any weight for specific words, and all links the page contains, which are then placed into a scheduler for crawling at a later date.



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