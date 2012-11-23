Concrete Admixtures Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- Concrete Admixtures are added to the concrete in the form of fluids or powder, to enhance its strength, durability, chemical resistance and other properties, thus making it more suitable to satisfy the need of modern civil structures. Some of the major factors driving this market are the growing urbanization across the world, increasing demand of infrastructure in developing economies and improving quality of construction. The Concrete Admixtures Market is on a rise in developing countries. Increasing support from governments and global economic recovery will drive the market for concrete admixtures.



Admixtures are basically categorized as mineral and chemical admixtures. This report analyzes both of these types and covers the following sub segments Super Plasticizers, Retarding agents, waterproofing admixtures, Silica Fume, Fly Ash, Rice Husk Ash, normal Plasticizers among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments and major geographies. The major regions analyzed under this research report include:



- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of:



- Current industry trends

- Factors driving market growth

- Restraints

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report also provides an analysis of technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top market players. It includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants.



Some of the key players dominating this market are BASF SE, CEMEX S.A.B DE C.V., Ashland Inc., CICO Technologies Ltd, Conmix Ltd, Fosroc International Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Dow Chemical Company, Zydex Industries and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides comprehensive analysis of major competitors and their strategies

- It helps to clearly understand competitive environment to stay ahead in the competition

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having compete insights of the market and by making in-depth analysis of market trends

- It provides a forward-looking perspective of the major industry segments and factors driving and limiting market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the industry

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- It provides up-to-date analysis of the latest trends and technological improvements in the market



