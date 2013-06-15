Concrete Equipment in the US to 2016: Market Databook - New Report Available

Recently published research from Timetric, "Concrete Equipment in the US to 2016: Market Databook", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the concrete equipment market in the US. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the concrete equipment market and its categories (mixer machines, transit mixers and other), including data by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports. 'Concrete Equipment in the US to 2016: Market Databook' provides an overview and insight into the operating environment of the concrete equipment industry in the US. It is an essential tool for companies active across the United States of America construction value chain and for new players who are considering entering the market.
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Scope
- Overview of the concrete equipment market in the US
- Historic and forecast market values for the concrete equipment market and its categories (mixer machines, transit mixers and other) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the concrete equipment market in the US
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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