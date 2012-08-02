Concrete Flooring Innovators Promote World's Most Complete Line of Polyaspartic Coating Systems

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- When Colorado Rockies fans walk into Camarena Loft, a high-end restaurant located inside Coors Field, they may not realize it, but they are treading upon an innovative and special flooring system.



In order to complement the artistic design of the open air restaurant, the Rockies needed a flooring system that was stylish enough to go with the upscale décor, while also being durable enough to handle millions of fans walking across it in all types of weather.



The installation contractor who was working on Camarena Loft selected HP Spartacote’s® Sparta-Stain™ high performance polyaspartic flooring system. As a recent case study on the project found, after dozens of home games and heavy foot traffic, the floor is holding up well.



The Sparta-Stain polyaspartic floor coating is one of many concrete flooring coating systems that HP Spartacote manufactures. In fact, the Golden, Colorado-based company now offers the world’s most complete line of polyaspartic coating systems.



The protective floor coatings have been shown to have outstanding levels of durability, flexibility, adhesion, corrosion and chemical resistance—all in a variety of settings.



“Our moisture cure coating chemistry enables us to formulate products that are not only applicable regardless of the climate but also designed to dramatically reduce application times and costs,” an article on HP Spartacote’s website noted, adding that they perform far superior with respect to traditional epoxy and urethane coating technology and are easy to install.



In addition to looking great and being incredibly durable, the concrete coatings offered by HP Spartacote also have some very practical advantages when it comes to installation. Customers are allowed to walk on the floors in just 2 hours, and installations typically take only one day. By the next day, clients can return to business as usual.



The patented high performance technology of the floor coating allows for them to be used both indoors and outdoors, and in all sorts of climates. The floors can even be applied when the temperature falls below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. As a bonus, their no-smell, no-VOC systems make the coating systems great for LEED eligible products.



HP Spartacote carries many different colors and aggregates to accommodate their wide variety of clients. The company also offers top-notch dealer training and technical support, which helps ensure that the flooring systems will be installed correctly.



In addition to the case study that was performed at Coors Field, the flooring systems from HP Spartacote have been tested in many other arenas. Clients who wish to learn more about these studies may visit the company’s website and click on “view case studies.”



About HP Spartacote

Located in Golden Colorado, HP Spartacote® is a manufacturer of high performance polyaspartic concrete floor coating systems. The company services commercial and industrial coating contractors, governments and developers throughout the world. HP Spartacote works closely with facility managers and architects to specify highly durable and sustainable coating solutions for a range of applications, offering expert consultation from design through completion. For more information, please visit http://www.hpspartacote.com