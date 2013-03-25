Concrete Problems Can Be Successfully Prevented Thanks to New Website Avoidconcreteproblems.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- As many homeowners know quite well, successfully completing a concrete project can be challenging. Whether they decide to tackle the job themselves or hire a professional contractor, if things are not done correctly it can lead to serious concrete problems.



Dennis Graziano understands this situation. As someone with over 40 years of experience in the ready mix concrete business, he has seen homeowners become frustrated because they lack knowledge about concrete, and don’t know which specific steps they should take to avoid some common issues.



In an effort to help educate and inform people about ready mixed concrete, Graziano recently launched a website that is devoted to avoiding concrete problems. The site, avoidconcreteproblems.com, features helpful and educational information, advice, and tips about ready mix concrete that will save homeowners both time and money.



As Graziano points out in an article on his new website, concrete can be so expensive, homeowners should do everything they can to get their projects done right the first time. He also wants people to realize that when problems do occur, it’s not typically due to issues with the concrete mix itself, but rather the workers who are handling it.



Graziano also offers step-by-step instructions on how to properly complete a concrete project. For example, once the homeowner decides where the project will be located on the property and has hired a reputable and insured contractor, the next step is to start the excavation. After removing any organic material from the site, including loam, grass and subsoil, it’s time to dig down to the original gravel.



“The hole should be dug wide and long enough so that the forms can be accessed without anything in the way,” Graziano noted, adding that homeowners should also remember that whatever they are making, the mix is going to have to be screeded off.



“Anything that gets in the way will cause the screeding process to leave a non flat area in the mix. Also make sure that the banks are sloped away from the form so that no material gets kicked or knocked on the fill material or fresh mix after it is placed.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about avoiding common concrete issues is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can read through Graziano’s collection of educational articles. Category tabs like “Concrete Mix,” “Pouring a Concrete Slab,” and “Concrete Maintenance” will help homeowners quickly find the exact topic they are looking for.



About Avoidconcreteproblems.com

Avoidconcreteproblems.com was started by Dennis Graziano, who has been in the ready mixed concrete business for 40 years. During that time, he has seen too many concrete projects go wrong due to the lack of knowledge of concrete. Graziano started his website in an effort to help educate people about concrete and help them avoid common issues associated with concrete projects. For more information, please visit http://www.avoidconcreteproblems.com