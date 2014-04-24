Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc., Revamps LEED Certification Programs

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Flooring specialist Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc., announced refinements and expansions to its popular Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, or LEED, services. A set of standards maintained by the non-profit U.S. Green Building Council, LEED is designed to guide commercial and industrial builders and site operators toward greater energy efficiency and environmental friendliness. Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc.'s long-standing focus on environmentally aware processes, products and designs positioned it to be an early leader in helping its customers obtain this highly regarded designation. The recent enhancements to its LEED-oriented services will ensure that it continues to be among the best choices for businesses pursuing the prestigious distinction.



"Our Green Building Initiative was begun at a time when we were one of the few in our market segment willing to take that extra step," company representative Craig Hunt said, "and through it and our LEED-oriented services, we have become the clear leader in environmentally friendly usage of epoxy flooring and similar treatments." Offering a variety of flooring products which are suitable for structures ranging from residential homes to USDA-inspected industrial facilities, Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc., works closely with architects and builders to ensure that its flooring solutions are tailored perfectly for a given application.



Concrete flooring is often a natural choice for industrial and commercial buildings, and it can also be an excellent solution for residences. While bare concrete is inexpensive and sturdy, it can be difficult to maintain, as oils, chemicals and other substances may degrade it or make it unsafe to walk upon. The epoxy flooring Ontario specialist Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc., often recommends and installs neatly solves most of the issues associated with untreated concrete in a variety of settings, offering a safe, durable surface at a cost-effective price point. The treatments CPS West provides can be customized to meet a wide variety of requirements, including slip- and chemical-resistance and various cosmetic factors.



"By analyzing and vetting every aspect of our business with regard to its environmental impact," Hunt continued, "we have been able to give our customers rock-solid assurances that our contributions to their projects will smooth their way toward LEED recognition." As environmental concerns have become more pointed in recent years, many governmental organizations have begun to require that contractors undertaking building efforts for them guarantee LEED certification of the finished projects. Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc.'s recent review and revamping of its processes and services will help to make it an even more valuable partner for such projects, as well as those where the designation is sought for other reasons.



About Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc.

Providing a variety of concrete-focused flooring treatments and services, Concrete Protection Systems West, Inc., has served contractors, homeowners, and commercial clients in the Ontario, Calif. area for more than a quarter of a century. The company was a pioneer in providing environmentally conscious products of its specialty and remains at the forefront of its market segment in that and other respects.