Concrete Solutions Wizard, WizCrete, Offers Profitable Opportunity to Become Franchise Owner

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- WizCrete, a reputable concrete solutions company known for offering reliable service, attentive customer service and high quality concrete solutions for homes and industrial areas at affordable rates, is now offering you the opportunity to open your own WizCrete franchise.



This franchising opportunity is a great chance to become a part of the concrete solutions wizard that has homes all over Australia shining with beautiful new concrete driveways. The concrete wizard has earned prestigious awards over their years of service to compliment their excellent services, including the 2008 True local Business Awards, 2010 Business Achiever Awards North Shore Times and the 2010 & 2012 Australian Achiever Awards for Excellence in Customer Relations for Concrete Services and Supplies.



Since 1996, WizCrete has been offering services such as concrete resurfacing, waterproofing, retaining walls, concrete repairs, concrete polishing, stamped concrete, stencilled concrete, new concrete driveways & paths – new and old concrete surfaces – and as a franchise owner you, too, could offer these services.



Benefits:



With the WizCrete business model, “We Only Win if You Win,” WizCrete shows prospective franchise owners that WizCrete is there to as a support system and to provide you with the necessary tools for success.



Some of the support provided by WizCrete for franchise owners include:



Three Week Training Program



Franchise Model is Designed to Benefit You in the Short & Long Term



WizCrete Provides Orientation to Make a Steady Cash Flow



“We know that we have built the best business franchise model in our industry and our next step is to ensure that we align ourselves with the right people who have the desire and motivation to take this opportunity to the next level,” says Hans Felden, Director of WizCrete about the WizCrete Franchise Business Model.



WizCrete has spent 4 years developing a business model meant to provide endless benefits and support for future franchise owners. The same quality of care, service and delivery that WizCrete offers to its customers is the same that is offered to all franchise owners – a superb and humane consideration to franchise owners that other franchises in the industry simply don’t offer.



For more information about WizCrete’s franchise opportunity, call Hans Felden, Director of WizCrete.



Phone: 0414878788

Address: Suite 1, 34 Wyuna Rd

E-Mail: sales@wizcrete.com.au

Pymble, NSW, 2073

Web: http://www.wizcrete.com.au

Name – Hans Felden



About WizCrete

WizCrete, a reputable concrete solutions company known for offering reliable service, attentive customer service and high quality concrete solutions for homes and industrial areas at affordable rates