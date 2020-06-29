Concrete Surface Treatment Chemicals Market Growth Overview to 2025 : BASF, 3M, DowDupont, Henkel, Sika AG, Fosroc, Arkema, AkzoNobel, Wacker Chemie, Brenntag AG

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- The concrete surface treatment chemicals market is projected to depict a market size of 15 billion by 2025, with an anticipated CAGR of 8% CAGR. Added by Global Market Insights, Inc., the document consists of substantial information on the market scenario, industry strategies, evolving technologies, market competitors, growth opportunities, and market segmentation.



The construction sector deploys these chemicals for improved quality and enhanced mechanical characteristics of the cement. These offer resistance against adverse weather conditions and are extensively used to furnish various applications on the grounds of low prices and easy operation. Apparently, the aforementioned parameters would provide an impetus to the global concrete surface treatment chemicals market size in the upcoming years.



Concrete surface treatment chemicals market is characterized by an expansive product portfolio encompassing products like mold release agents, curing compounds, and sealants. Incidentally, curing compounds have found significant applications across the globe owing to the protection it offers via ideal curing against solar heat.



Robust presence of various concrete surface treatment chemicals giants and expanding production capacities have added impetus to the growth graph of the region. In addition to this, various government regulations and initiatives have also been responsible for the expanding growth trajectory of the regional market. In fact, Civil Aviation Administration of China has devised to build more than 200 airports by 2035 with intent to suffice the surge in air travel demands.



Endorsed by an increasing number of construction activities and rising demand for infrastructure repair and renovation, the growth graph of concrete surface treatment chemicals market is guaranteed to remain exponential in the near future.



Europe, on the other hand, is doing exceptionally well and is expected to produce hefty proceeds in the ensuing years. This regional growth is aptly credited to the increasing urbanization, rapid immigration, improved standard of living and upcoming industrial activities.



The concrete surface treatment chemicals market, as per recent report, is diversified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, LATAM, MEA and its analysis has been potentially addressed in the document. The report incorporates, in minute detail, a study on various factors promoting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.



