Concur Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNQR) Investor Investigation over Executive Compensation Practice

The Shareholders Foundation announces that an investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Concur Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNQR) was initiated over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Concur Technologies in connection with the executive compensation practices.



The investigation by a law firm focuses certain compensation and corporate governance matters involving certain of the Company's executive officers and directors.



NASDAQ CNQR stocks fell during 2011 from as high as $57 per share in April 2011 to as low as $34.50 on August 19, 2011.



Despite its decrease in Net Income the CEO’s total compensation rose from $2.63million in 2009 to $5.49million in 2010, the CFO’s pay rose from $1.92million in 2010 to $2.52million in 2011, and its COO’s total compensation increased from $2.18million in 2009 to $4.66million in 2011.



