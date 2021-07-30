Condense and Shrink a Data File, Optimize the Speed and Performance of the QuickBooks Data File with the QuickBooks File Optimization Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- The computer system contains a lot of files and each file has a specific location and function.



When a file becomes sluggish or unstable, is usually when a condense would be necessary, a QuickBooks Enterprise file usually starts acting up when it reaches 2GB, and Pro or Premier files, around 100-200 MB.



The overall size of QuickBooks file widely contributes to corruption, but it is not always necessary that only large files turn corrupt. Because the larger the file is, the greater is the risk of corruption. This is why is it is recommended to constantly monitor the size of the file and keep it under control. QuickBooks data files larger than 500MB need to be optimized every 6 to 12 months to ensure they run at top performance. There is no internal functionality in QuickBooks to optimize the data file other than running a Condense. The optimize operation will copy all data into a new data file, remove unwanted temporary data, and audit trail data to bring down file size by 25 to 40%. This will improve the performance and stability of the data file.



As a QuickBooks file size increases, it starts taking longer and longer to post transactions into the data file. The Audit Trail in QuickBooks is one of the major sources contributing to QuickBooks Company File size. In fact, in many files, the Audit Trail may be responsible for 30 percent or more of the total file size. For many QuickBooks users, condensing the file in this manner is a far better option than attempting to condense the file by removal of transactional or list data that they may need to reference on a regular basis.



A better way is to condense the data file by choosing a cut-off date to remove prior transactions. The QuickBooks condense has a built-in file shrink utility to reduce the file size after the Condense completes.



Another option is to SuperCondense a data file to shrink it to 50-80% of the original file size.



E-Tech offers the QuickBooks File Optimization service that helps to condense and shrink your data file, optimize the speed and performance of the QuickBooks data file, reduce file size, prevent data corruption and improve network performance.



