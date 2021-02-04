New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- The continually evolving dynamics of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market provides a broad platform for innovations in products that already exist and the invention of newer ones. Condensing units are temperature-altering devices that work on the concept of energy exchange from compressing a coolant and pumping it through circular pipes that are supplied with a blow of air to produce the required cooling or heating effect.



Key participants include:



Danfoss, Voltas, GEA Group, Emerson Electric Company, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Carrier Corporation, SCM Frigo, Heatcraft Worldwide refrigeration, Bitzer, and Officine Mario Dorin, among others.



Get Access to Report Sample by clicking here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2042



Market Drivers



With the ameliorating demand for a better substitute to industrial cooling systems, condensing units will gain popularity among consumers due to reduced energy consumption and decreased implementation costs with the added benefit of significant government support towards the new technology. Infrastructure development in various countries, including air-conditioned buses, metros, and trains, will significantly impact the market's sales and consumption. The air conditioning segment reportedly held the largest market share due to exceptional demand in humid areas with scorching heat and is Condensing Unit market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% in the coming years. Evaporating condensing unit market size are in accelerated demand from construction industries for central heating and cooling systems.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global condensing unit market on the basis of product type, component, function, application, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

Water-Cooled Condensing Unit

Evaporative Condensing Unit

Component Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Compressor

Fan

Condensing Coil



Function Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Air-Conditioning

Refrigeration

Heat Pump



Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others



Quick buy: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2042



Regional Analysis



The Asia Pacific market holds the largest revenue share on account of the rapid industrialization and urbanization and the growing population. Various initiatives taken by the Airport Authority of India investing billions of dollars in expanding air-conditioned terminals and constructing new ones will majorly affect sales and consumption in the region.



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Condensing Unit Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Condensing Unit Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for condensing units in developing nations

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand from commercial and industrial sectors

4.2.2.3. Escalating demand from the cold storage and warehousing industry



Chapter 5. Condensing Unit Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



5.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Air-Cooled Condensing Unit

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Million) (Thousand Units)



Continue…



Leave a Query: https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/2042



Browse Related Report:



Air Compressor Market By Type, Application Type, By Product And Region- Global Forecast To 2027



Industrial Heating Equipment Market Analysis By Product, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026



Modular Chillers Market By Type, By End-Use, By Application, By Region, Forecasts To 2017-2027



Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.