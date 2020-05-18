Condensing Unit Market Worth $35.7 Billion by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 8.5%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- The report "Condensing Unit Market by Type (Air-cooled, Water-cooled, Evaporative), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Transportation), Function (Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Heat Pumps), Refrigerant Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 23.7 billion in 2020 to USD 35.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth of end-user industries in emerging nations, as well as benefits offered such as improved durability and shelf life quality of condensing unit, are significant factors driving the growth of this market.



By type, the air-cooled segment is estimated to lead the condensing unit market in terms of volume from 2020 to 2025.

By type, the air-cooled segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. Also, the air-cooled condensing unit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Air-cooled condensing units are easy to install and require low maintenance, whereas water-cooled condensing units have a longer life and higher energy efficiency as compared to air-cooled condensing units.



By application, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019.

By application, the industrial segment of the application of the condensing unit accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. The growing demand for advanced refrigeration from various application areas, such as power plants, retail stores, dairy cabinets, hospitals, cryogenic containers, and cooling systems, is expected to help the industrial application segment to grow at the highest rate.



By function, the air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market.

By function, the air conditioning segment is expected to dominate the condensing unit market during the forecast period as air conditioning condensing units are extensively used in chemical plants, power plants, ice manufacturing units, cold storages & warehouses and hotel & restaurants.



The Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value.

The Middle East & Africa condensing unit market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East & African countries have substantial growth prospects for the condensing unit market because of the growing applications of refrigeration in various end-use industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals and plastics.



Some of the leading players operating in the condensing unit market include Emerson Electric Co. (US), Carrier Global Corporation (US), Danfoss (Denmark), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Heatcraft Refrigeration Products LLC (US), Voltas Limited (India), BITZER SE (Germany), ADVANSOR A/S (Denmark), Baltimore Aircoil Company (US), Officine Mario Dorin S.p.A. (Italy), and SCM Frigo S.p.A. (Italy). These players have adopted the strategies of adopted new product launches, expansions, and partnerships to enhance their position in the market.



Recent Developments:

- In September 2019, BITZER SE expanded the production capacity of its Rottenburg-Hailfingen plant, located in Germany. The plant began the production of CRF, CXP, CXP, and McDEW condensers. It was expected to offer direct-expansion evaporators as of January 2020. The expansion helped the company meet the rising demand for condensing units in Europe.

- In June 2019, Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) introduced new and improved CO2 models for its TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Condenser. The new CO2 model resulted in 17% higher capacities with new and improved low-charge coils, and up to 15% reduced water consumption by the TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Condenser. The new product launch will help the company strengthen its TrilliumSeries Adiabatic Condenser product line.



Key Questions Addressed by the Report

- How various companies undertook developments are expected to affect the condensing unit market in the mid- to long-term?

- What is the impact of changes in government policies on the condensing unit market?

- What is the estimated size of the condensing unit market in 2020?

- What is the largest regional market for the condensing unit?



