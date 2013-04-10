Condo Kings Launch MarinaPalmsMiamiCondos.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Miami Condo Kings, a realty group specializing in Marina Palms Miami Condos, has just launched a new website on the Marina Palms Yacht Club and Residences at MarinaPalmsMiamiCondos.com.



The dedicated website aims to be a leading source on the much-anticipated development, offering a comprehensive amount of information that includes floor plan details, high-quality renderings, building specifications, and a regularly-updated blog. A professional video was recently launched on the site in effort to provide further information.



The condominium, which is scheduled to open in 2015, is to be located on 17201 Biscayne Blvd in Aventura. The Marina Palms has been the subject of much expectation by prospective buyers and real estate circles alike, owing its promised emphasis on resort-style amenities and promotion of nautical living. The oceanfront development will consist of 468 residences spanning two 22-story towers, each of which will overlook a large marina and the Atlantic Ocean. Units will range from 2 to 4 bedrooms and from 1,821 to 2,421 square feet. Each unit will include the following features: imported European cabinetry, luxury brand bathroom fixtures, world-class appliances, large walk-in closets, and expansive terraces.



The marina portion of the condominium has attracted the most attention, given its uniqueness for a residential development. Plans call for it to accommodate up to 112 ships, including yachts as large as 90 feet. It will include a full-time professional dock master, full-service yacht club concierge, fueling services, dockside internet and cable TV, and a well-equipped sundry store.



The Marina Palms will have gated entry, secure parking, and 24-hour professional security and surveillance. Its intended amenities will include high speed elevators, a spa with sauna and treatment rooms, state-of-the-art fitness center, professional exercise studio, news café, clubroom, executive business lounge with conference room, and bar with billiards table. The complex explicitly promotes outdoor living, with plans to establish a 14 acre green space that will face 750 feet of waterfront. Residents will have the option of engaging in range of water sports that include jet skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, and snorkeling. There will also be an infinity pool, hot tub, and outdoor gourmet kitchen.



Miami Condo Kings has launched several other websites concerning preconstruction condominiums, including those for Regalia Miami and Porsche Design Tower.