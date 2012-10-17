CondoLaunchGuru Explains Why the Sennett Is a Good Investment Choice

Toa Payoh, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Set amidst the landed properties of Pheng Geck Avenue, The Sennett presents residents with tranquillity and excellent views of the area. It is situated right next to Potong Pasir MRT and well-connected to major arterial roads and expressways, providing unparalleled transport convenience. Investors can also take advantage of this opportunity to be at the forefront of future developments such as the upcoming Kallang Riverside.



Seamless Connectivity



The Sennett is just a 1min walk away from Potong Pasir MRT on the North-east line and 2 stops away from Serangoon while travelling to the City and Orchard Road takes only 20mins by train. For those who drive, The Sennett is mere minutes away from major roads and expressways like Upper Serangoon Road, KPE, CTE and PIE, connecting you seamlessly to the rest of Singapore.



Location, location, location



Besides its excellent connectivity to the rest of Singapore, Potong Pasir is also a prime estate that is highly sought after by many. There are plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options in the vicinity, such as NEX at Serangoon, which is the largest shopping mall in northeast Singapore as well as the Citysquare Mall. Craving for some recreational activities? The Sennett is only a short drive away from Kallang Riverside, which is planned to be a transformed into a vibrant waterfront precinct. In addition, it is located next to many reputable schools like Cedar Primary and Cedar Girls’ Secondary School, St Andrews Junior School/Secondary School/Junior College, as well as Maris Stella Primary and Secondary School.



Excellent Potential for Rental and Capital Appreciation



Located just 10mins away, Paya Lebar Central will be reshaped into a bustling commercial hub with 500,000sqm of commercial floor space to be used for retail, hotel and office developments. This will supply a pool of ready tenants once completed. The nearby Stamford American International School will also draw many foreigners and expats to The Sennett. The prospect of city-fringe, living, prime location next to Potong Pasir and future growth of commercial activity presents an excellent opportunity for high rental and capital appreciation.



As you can see, The Sennett Condo is indeed an excellent new launch that is well connected to the rest of Singapore and has a great potential for rental and capital appreciation. Do not miss this golden opportunity to part of this exciting development!



About CondoLaunchGuru

Janice is the author of CondoLaunchGuru, a website which provides investors with information about new condo launches in Singapore. If you would like to find out more about The Sennett, be sure to visit the website.



Contact Details

Name: Janice Kong

Email: jann_14@hotmail.com

Company: ERA Realty Pte Ltd

Company Location: 450 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #03-00

ERA Centre, Singapore 319394

Website: http://www.condolaunchguru.com