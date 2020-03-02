Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Condom is a protective sheath used during sexual intercourse to reduce the chances of pregnancy and protect against sexually transmitted diseases. Condoms that are WHO (World Health Organization)-recognized are considered the safest for use. Use of condoms reduces the risk of diseases, such as chlamydia, trichomoniasis, gonorrhea, hepatitis B, and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).



Increasing awareness regarding sexually transmitted diseases and public health and promotional campaigns creating regarding advantages of condoms against unwanted pregnancy are boosting growth of the condom market. Increasing concerns regarding family planning pose as a major factor driving demand for condoms. Innovation in female and male condoms such as anti-ejaculation chemicals are increasing customer interest. According to the Centre for Young Women's Health (CYWH), female condoms offer around 95% accuracy for contraception effectiveness and barrier to various sexually transmitted diseases. This has increased the demand for female condoms, which in turn is propelling growth of the condom market. Several myths regarding the use of condoms, alternative methods of contraception, and social stigmas in emerging economies are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global condom market.



Global Condom Market Taxonomy



On the basis of gender:

- Male

- Female



On the basis of material type:

- Latex

- Non-latex

- Polyurethane

- Nitrile



On the basis of product type:

- Flavored Condom

- Studded or Textured Condom

- Warming Condom

- Pleasured Condom

- Colored Condom

- French Condom

- Sensis Condom

- Glow in Dark Condom

- Others



By distribution channel:

- Drugstore

- Supermarket

- Hypermarket

- Online

- Others



Global Condom Market – Regional Outlook



Asia Pacific is the dominant region in the global condom market. Asia Pacific comprises of economies with largest population such as China, India, and Indonesia, which in turn contributes to growth of the global condom market in the region. China has a large market for condom manufacturing and brand enterprising. According to China National Centre for STD/AIDS Prevention and Control, in 2014, around 501,000 people suffered from HIV, from which around 21000 people die of the disease. The government of China has supported efforts to prevent the spread of AIDs and sexually transmitted diseases. This boosts growth of the market in China. Increasing awareness about sexually transmitted diseases, family planning campaigns, and brand advertisements are some of the major drivers expected to fuel growth of the condom market in Asia Pacific over the forecast period.



Furthermore, North America accounts for a major share in the global condom market. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the major economies that manufacture condom. According to a study conducted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during 2012-2014, the most commonly used form of contraception in the U.S. is condom, with its use recorded to be higher among the age group of 15 years to 19 years, than the age group of 33 years to 44 years. Despite the increased use of condoms, the STIs rate is rapidly increasing. Over 4.5 hundred million condoms are sold annually in the U.S. Governments and high schools are playing an important role in educating students about safe sex and creating awareness about STIs and contraception.



Reportedly, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) financed female and male condoms, as per the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). This enables several economies to make condoms available to vulnerable and poor individuals at highly subsidized prices. Over 770 million female and male condoms are provided to 37 economies in USAID's Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.



Global Condom Market – Key Players & Major Developments



Some of the key market players operating in the global condom market include Ansell Ltd (Richmond, Australia), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (England), Sagami Rubber Industries, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Karex Industries Sdn. Bhd (Johor, Malaysia), Graphic Armor LLC, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd (Sathon, Bangkok), Church & Dwight, Okamoto Industries, HLL Lifecare, and Guilin Latex.



- In January 2016, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC acquired Hypermarcas' Brazilian condom and lubricants business. Hypermarcas is a major Brazilian condom manufacturer which owns three brands - Jontex, Olla, and Lovetex. The acquisition helped the company in transforming the sexual wellbeing category in Brazil, which will further include strong innovation, and brand equity investment.



- In June 2019, Okamoto launched VivaGel condom in Japan. This was Japan's first condom with an antiviral coating coupled with providing barrier protection and incorporating the proprietary compound, astodrimer sodium (SPL7013) in the condom lubricant. This product launch is expected to help the company in gaining a higher market share in the Japanese condom market.



- In June 2018, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Public Company Limited, a manufacturer and seller of natural latex rubber condoms and lubricants acquired the exclusive global license to manufacture and distribute Playboy-branded condoms and lubricants from Playboy Enterprises International, Inc. This acquisition is expected to expand the company's product portfolio in the U.S. and Europe.