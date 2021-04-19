Condoms Market Outlook 2021: Big Things Are Happenings : Fuji Latex, British Condom, Trojan Condoms, Church & Dwight

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Condoms Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Condoms Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Condoms The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Durex (United Kingdom),Wuhan Jissbon Sanitary Products Company Ltd. (China),Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. (Japan),British Condom (United Kingdom),Trojan Condoms (United States),Life Styles (Australia),Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States),Guangzhou Double One Latex Products Co., Ltd. (China),Guilin Latex Factory (China),HLL Lifecare Limited (India)



Definition

The usage of sexual protection measures gains prominence with the emergence of STDs and STIs, which not only prevent the spread of diseases but also potentially limit birth rates. This is a major factor that is driving the market growth. Along with the urbanization, innovative packaging style, increased marketing and promotional activities and introduction of innovative condom designs are also going to boost the market growth.

Growing awareness and demand for contraceptives is driving the condom market growth worldwide.

The condom is a barrier method of contraception. While the usage of contraceptives was to control birth traditionally, they became a necessity over the past two centuries with the rise in sexually transmitted infections and diseases.

Male condoms have the benefits of ease to use, easy to access, and fewer side effects. While, female condoms are normally made from polyurethane and could be used multiple times. Their use greatly reduces the risk of HIV/AIDS, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, hepatitis B, and chlamydia.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Condoms Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



What's Trending in Market:

Female Condoms Segment

Increasing Celebrity Endorsements

Availability of Distinct Flavors and Patterns



Challenges:

Moderately higher Failure Rate when used Improperly or Inconsistently



Opportunities:

Increased Efforts Toward Family Planning and Birth Control Measures

Growing Awareness and Demand through comprehensive Sex Education Programs



Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Awareness about Sexually Transmitting Diseases

Increasing Government Initiatives in Availing Condoms to the Local Population



The Global Condoms Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Latex Condom, Non-latex Condom), Size (Trumpet condom, Medium size condom, Large condoms), Gender (Male, Female)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



