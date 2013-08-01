Condor Ferries Offers SuperBreak at £33.75 Per Person

Dorset, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Condor Ferries is a top choice for ferry trips. It is well known for its excellent range of offers making travels easier and more affordable. In an effort to better satisfy travelers, Condor Ferries offers fast ferry breaks for Jersey Travel as well as Guernsey Travel starting at £33.75 per person.



The promotional offer is called SuperBreak, a two day trip to the destination. Routes include Jersey Travel to and from Guernsey. Travelers can sail away for only £33.75pp.



How to Book



To avail of the promo fare, customers must book a return journey. The price may vary depending on the date of travel. The promo is subject to availability but customers get better chances of finding the best rates when they book online, preferably at least 30 days in advance. The SuperBreak offer is based on a standard car. Sailing with larger vehicles may include supplements.



Condor Ferries Advice for Travelers



Customers planning to embark on either Jersey or Guernsey Travel are advised to review the event and destination guides provided in the website. The no wiki module guides feature suggestions for exciting activities to look forward to on the travel.



With Jersey Travel, a first class shopping experience with access to world class attractions including the War Tunnels and Durrel Wildlife Conservation Trust are to be expected. On the other hand, Guernsey Travel boasts of the beautiful coast, ancient castles and majestic countryside.



In addition, Condor Ferries also offers Brittany Travel and a bunch of other destinations including St Malo, Cherbourg, Weymouth, Poole and Portsmouth. SuperBreak for St Malo from Jersey or Guernsey starts at £42.50pp. There are family and summer offers too including a trip to Route du Rock from only £89 per person return.



For more information on Condor Ferries SuperBreak offers and other sales promotions, customers are encouraged to visit the official website for a big chance to travel for much less.