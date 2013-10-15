Condor Travel Becomes a Verified Rainforest Alliance Member to Cement Eco-Tourism

Lima, Peru -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The environment provides us with a world of wonders to explore and experience, and creates unforgettable events and landscapes, from geysers, glaciers and the northern lights to rainforests, mountains and wildlife. This natural world is however under increasing threat from rising carbon levels that are now causing drastic climate change. Once Peru tour operators Condor Travel expanded into Brasil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and other South American destinations they understood they had to do so responsibly, and so have become a member of the Rainforest Alliance.



Condor Travel offer tours from 4 to 14 days throughout South America’s most breathtaking places, always including a mix of the amazing nightlife of the urban sprawls and the humbling majesty of ancient relics both natural and manmade.



The company has become a member of the Rainforest Alliance because all of their tours rely in no small part on the mighty Amazon, where the effects of mankind have been most notable. The company has pledged to ensure they provide only responsible eco-tourism, so that people booking holidays need not fear their impact may worsen the problem.



A spokesperson for the Condor Travel explained, “We are laying down a path to follow for the development of real sustainable tourism, and we pledge to continue to promote practices that protect and nurture the environment in order to preserve the longevity of the amazing experiences our passengers have when travelling to these beautiful destinations. We have taken on the commitment of seriously advocating sustainable tourism and will continue to do so as long as we are in business, safe in the knowledge that holidaymakers are with us."



About Condor Travel

The story of Condor Travel is one of a group of visionaries who, in spite of the difficult times endured while passing through Peru, decided to challenge the status quo in 1977 by establishing a new travel agency in the country. Since they themselves were incessant travelers, their enormous dreams fueled the company’s leaders to steer Condor Travel to where it is now, at the top of its business sector. For more than 36 years, the company has adapted itself to the changing times, improving and expanding its services to offer customers the most unforgettable experiences of many amazing countries. For more information, please visit: http://www.condortravel.com/en/