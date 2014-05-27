Condor Travel Launches Inti Raymi Tour Package for Biggest Machu Picchu Festival of 2014

Lima, Peru -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Machu Picchu sees millions of visitors a year flock to it, a sheer and teraformed mountain slope home to the highest temple on earth. The site is filled with a sense of ancient mysticism, but few know the realities of what truly happened there. For those who visit, getting a window on that ancient world is a tantalizing opportunity. Thanks to Condor Travel, that is now a possibility, as they have created Machu Picchu tour packages that coincide with the Festival of The Sun, a rite still performed on its original site to this day, that visitors can experience and even take part in.



The Inti Raymi, or Festival of the Sun was once a religious ceremony of the Inca Empire, and has now become one of the nation’s most honored traditions. The ceremony honors the sun god Inti, the most important Inca deity. It celebrated at the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year between sunrise and sunset, during June and July. The ceremony lasts nine days, and on July 24th the colorful dances and processions are reenacted based on historical records.



The Condor Travel machu picchu tours allow individuals to spend time in Lima, Cusco and Machu Picchu, taking in the most important day of the festival and visiting the region’s most historic sites, and one of the new Seven Wonders of the World.



A spokesperson for Condor Travel explained, “The festival of the sun really has to be seen to be believed, and re-enactors take their responsibilities to tradition and heritage very seriously, making for a vibrant and extraordinary experience unique to anything seen in Western Europe or the US. This is a sublime opportunity for people to visit Machu Picchu and experience the cultural heritage of this wonderful place in a manner that only happens once a year, at a very special time in the calendar.”



About Condor Travel

The story of Condor Travel is one of a group of visionaries who, in spite of the difficult times endured while passing through Peru, decided to challenge the status quo in 1977 by establishing a new travel agency in the country. For more than 36 years, the company has adapted itself to the changing times, improving and expanding its services to offer customers the most unforgettable experiences of many amazing countries. For more information, please visit: http://www.condortravel.com/