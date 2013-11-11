Condor Travel to Offer Carbon Bonds to Offset Plane Travel in New Eco-Tourism Policy

Lima, Peru -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Tourism is more popular than ever before, and one of the benefits of globalization has been the increase in affordable travel even to intercontinental destinations. Because the world is now our oyster, many individuals seek to visit the very best destinations in the world, and among them is Peru and its famous Amazon rain forest and Inca temples. The true cost of this tourism however actually contributes to the destruction of these environments due to the pollution created by the transport infrastructure used to enjoy these sights. Peru tour operators Condor Travel have now signed an agreement that could change that, and offer eco-friendly travelers a clear conscience.



The new agreement, signed at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2013, will allow individuals to buy carbon bonds that offset the carbon emissions generated by their holiday with ‘carbon credits’ that are re-invested into the natural world in the surrounding regions.



With the new policy from Condor Travel in association with SERNANP (National Service of Protected Natural Areas), and AIDER (Association for Research and Integral Development), tourists can now offset their carbon emissions for their Peru travel by contributing to the preservation of the Tambopata National Reserve and the Bahuaja-Sonene zone.



Sammy Niego, the president of Condor Travel, explained, “The average tourist on a five day trip to Peru creates an unbelievable 0.7 tons of carbon emissions in the course of their journey. Our new policy allows them to positively offset that amount by donating one ton of carbon credits to the preservation and development of some of the most beautiful and endangered regions of Peru. This will help to protect existing forests while undoing some of the extraordinary damage done to this fragile environment over the past fifty years. Crucially, it means individuals can witness breathtaking and unique natural vistas without contributing to their destruction, allowing for guilt free tourism.”



About Condor Travel

The story of Condor Travel is one of a group of visionaries who, in spite of the difficult times endured while passing through Peru, decided to challenge the status quo in 1977 by establishing a new travel agency in the country. For more than 36 years, the company has adapted itself to the changing times, improving and expanding its services to offer customers the most unforgettable experiences of many amazing countries. For more information, please visit: http://www.condortravel.com/en/