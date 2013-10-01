Conduct a Successful Online Business with PayU Easy Merchant

Cape Town, South Aftrica -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The World Wide Web, together with other ICT enabling technologies, has made it increasingly easy for companies to conduct business online. However, the expansion of the digital environment has also brought with it an additional development: the potential for any individual to have a commercial presence.



The growth in internet users is having a huge impact on businesses, and for entrepreneurs looking to start their own business the opportunities are boundless. This is especially true for small to medium enterprises that are looking to expand their value by entering the e-commerce – and the good news is that this shift from traditional trade to selling online has been made simpler than ever.



Ultimately, the World Wide Web, coupled with new services enabling businesses to successfully enter the e-commerce environment, has made it possible for any person to put a business idea into action. A further advantage to starting a web-based business is that the capital layout for selling online has been reduced dramatically with the introduction of services like PayU EasyMerchant, which offers start-ups and SMEs a quick and simple way to take their business online.



According to Mark Chirnside, CEO of payment gateway PayU, the e-commerce environment further reduces the risks associated with traditional trade: “if you are an individual dreaming of becoming a successful entrepreneur and you are seeking minimum risk and maximum output on your business venture, then you should look no further than the online trading environment.”



For those interested in embarking on a web-based business venture, Chirnside offers the following advice:



1. Don’t write a business plan - prepare an e-Business model. Although some of the principles of good business practice still apply in the digital environment, the online trading environment ultimately requires that the traditional business model is adapted to suit the e-commerce environment.



2. Once you are online, simply maintaining a web presence is not enough. The conventional brick-and-mortar approach of simply maintaining an online presence should be replaced with an active e-trading option where consumers can engage with your product or service by paying for it.



3. Spend money on building a decent website. Critical reviews of e-commerce show that problems of poor Web design and interfaces ill-adapted to users’ requirements result in low active participation by consumers.



4. Commit to the task. Once you have decided to embark on a business venture, recognize that it will take time for your business to develop – although it is easy to setup a web-based business overnight, the fruits of your labour might take time to show on your income sheet.



5. Join discussion groups of fellow entrepreneurs. Share your experiences with likeminded businesspeople. The internet provides various forums where support is offered in the form of discussion groups where peers provide solutions to, for example, technical problems.



6. Protect your customer. Trust is imperative in trading, and regulating users’ perceptions of security issues is critical. Incorporating the services of a payment gateway that is PCI DSS certified – like PayU – will indicate to users that your site adheres to the security standards as reviewed by the PCI Security Standards Council.



About PayU and EasyMerchant

PayU is an online and mobile payments service provider. PayU Payment Solutions (Pty) Ltd (“PayU MEA”) enables and empowers businesses and individuals in the Middle East and Africa to safely transact and easily participate in e-commerce. With the launch of their innovative new service, EasyMerchant, PayU, has removed a significant barrier of entry for small to medium size enterprises (SMEs) who are keen to take advantage of the significant benefits of selling online. PayU’s vision is to be the most trusted payment gateway in the region for both merchants and consumers. For more information visit: https://www.payu.co.za/.