Conducting a Verizon Reverse Lookup Became Easier with Phone Detective Info

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- Phone Detective Info is proud to announce the launch of our Verizon Reverse Lookup service to help people get information related to their Verizon reverse phone lookup queries. This service allows you to reverse phone lookup Verizon phone numbers and match it to the owner’s name and other vital information. Our service is not limited to Verizon numbers, but is available for other carriers such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint. This means that if you have a legitimate reason to do a reverse lookup, such as if you want to find the address of an old friend or a business contact, you can do it quickly and legally.



Although it is easy to reverse lookup landline numbers using reverse phone directories, there are limitations to the information you can get from these free sources. The addresses might be outdated and the person you are looking for might have moved to another residence. Or the listing might simply be wrong and the owner never bothered to correct it. And, of course, the number might be unlisted and thus, does not appear in the directory. Also, Reverse directories covers only landline numbers, and you cannot use them to reverse look up mobile phone numbers, VoIP and blocked numbers.



There are also websites that offer free lookups, but as with all free sources, these sites come with many limitations. If the number is blocked or unlisted, the lookup will not retrieve any results. And the lookup may just act as a teaser, informing you that results are available, but then asking you to pay a certain fee if you want to get more detailed information.



How does Phone Detective Verizon Reverse Lookup service work? All you have to do is input the number you want trace in the search box and hit the search button. In the backend your phone number will be scanned in our database for a possible match. Once the information you want is retrieved, you can preview the results to insure that you are getting the right information. Preliminary search result includes; type of phone and approximate location as shown on Google Maps. Once you confirm that the information set is the one you need, you will be provided with more detailed results.



Since, Phone Detective use sources that are not generally available to the public, you are required to pay to obtain the full report. Also, the carriers restrict access to their databases to protect the privacy of their subscribers as well as preventing them from becoming victims of identity theft, as unscrupulous people could use the information connected with the numbers to make illegal transactions. Phone Detective is an authorized reverse phone lookup service who leases the information from the carriers in order to provide the service to their legitimate subscribers.



For more information about Phone Detective service or to instantly reverse lookup a Verizon phone number visit our site http://PhoneDetectiveInfo.com



