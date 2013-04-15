Conductive Electrical Contracting Launches Fire Safety Campaign and Maintenance

Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Statistics indicate faulty electrical wiring is among the leading causes of structure fires in the United States. Responsible for at least 50,000 fires, 500 deaths, 1,500 serious injuries and an excess of $1 billion in damages annually, the risk of fires and resulting losses can easily be avoided through routine inspection and maintenance of home electrical systems. In an effort to reduce these numbers, Conductive Electrical Contracting has launched a campaign to provide fire safety education and maintenance services to Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania residents.



Jeff King of Conductive Electrical Contracting stated, "Regardless of the age of a home or how well the home is maintained, routine electrical inspections can greatly reduce the threat of property loss, injury and death. Light switches and electrical outlets are responsible for almost half of reported fires within the home. As they become damaged or outdated, they need to be replaced from time to time. Many people see this as a simple, do-it-yourself project, but they fail to realize the dangers involved in taking on such a task. If switches and outlets are improperly installed, this can lead to severe burns and failed future home inspections. Electrical service panel upgrades are another important element in home maintenance. This is a job that must be completed accurately and professionally. All electrical components should be compatible with the new panel being installed. The panel should also be grounded properly with the correct size wiring. Code requirements apply to any electrical installations, and permits are usually needed before making any changes to the home."



King continued, "Our licensed, qualified electricians are fully capable of performing any size job, but some of our most common requests involve ceiling and exhaust fans, fuse to circuit breaker conversions, installation of doorbells, intercoms, televisions, telephone systems, lighting systems, range and dryer receptacles and outdoor receptacles. We are licensed, insured and fully versed in the building and electrical codes in the areas we service. We offer free estimates, both on site and through our website. Contrary to most electrical contractors, we price our work by the job, not by the hour. With service locations in Smyrna, Wilmington and and New Castle, we provide services to all of Delaware, Elkton, Cecil and Kent Counties in Maryland and areas of Pennsylvania."



About Conductive Electrical Contracting

Owner operated and based in Delaware, the licensed electrical contractors of Conductive Electrical Contracting offer more than 20 years of training and experience. They strive to complete their projects in a timely and professional manner, regardless of the size of the job. Ensuring a guarantee on all their work, they pride themselves in complete customer satisfaction.