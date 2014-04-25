Conductive Ink Market Estimated to Reach $3,660 Million in 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- The report "Conductive Ink Market by Application (Photovoltaic, Membrane Switches, Displays, Bio-Sensor, Automotive), Type (Silver Flake & Nanoparticle, Copper Flake & Nanoparticle, Carbon/Graphene, CNT, Dielectric, Polymer) - Global Trend & Forecast to 2018" defines and segments the conductive ink market with a thorough analysis and forecasting of the conductive ink market revenue till 2018. The value of the conductive ink market will grow to $ 3,660 million by 2018, at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2013 to 2018.



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Browse more than 85 market data tables with 44 figures spread through 226 pages and in-depth TOC on "Conductive Ink Market - Global Trend & Forecast to 2018"

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The key driving factors of the conductive ink market are the boost in demand for efficiency and miniaturization in consumer electronics which increases the demand for conductive inks to replace the bulky, energy consuming wire, and circuits. The numerous up-and-coming applications discovered due to the innovations and new product developments in this market and the innovations in the industry to develop better, low cost, and high efficiency alternative conductive inks.



The high investment and R&D costs along with the high and fluctuating prices of silver, which is mainly used in conductive inks, are the major restraints in the market. Another affecting factor is the performance of the Photovoltaic (PV) industry, which is the largest consumer of conductive inks.



However, the increased demand from display, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) , Bio-sensor, and automotive, among other sectors,along with development and increase in use of modern inks, will play a major role in the growth of the conductive ink market. The leading players in the conductive ink market are E.I DuPont Microcircuit materials (U.S.), Henkel (Germany), Heraeus (Germany), Fujikura (Japan), Sun Chemicals (U.S.), and others.



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The report covers the conductive ink market and its trends concerning five regions, namely, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and Others.The Asia-Pacific, being the market leader, has been further segmented to cover the major countries, which are , China, Japan, India, and others.



Conductive ink applications in Photovoltaic, membrane switches, displays, RFID, bio-sensors, Printed Circuit Boards (PCB), automotive, among many others are included in the report along with their estimated market values and consumption trends for conductive inks.



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