Conductive Ink Market to Gain Impetus from RFID Technology : Henkel AG, KGaA, NovaCentrix, Poly-Ink, Sun Chemical, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Fujikura

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- A paradigm shift in printing technologies has revolutionized the conductive inks market as properties such as aptness for printing substrates, conductivity, and mechanical flexibility continue to garner attention across the globe.



With growing commercialization of the ink, printing electronics using lithography has made way for conductive inks. Expanding its penetration in the market, printed electronics are increasingly counting on conductive inks.



Use of conductive inks with digital printing methods will create value proposition in the business outlook as the ink is finding its foot as the most essential component in printing of metallic structures. Global Market Insights, Inc., in its recently compiled research report, has projected conductive inks market size to grow considerably by 2026.



With an unprecedent growth being witnessed in the vehicle electrification, automotive industry is likely to boost revenue stream for stakeholders who are eyeing to bolster their conductive inks market portfolios. Of late, automotive vehicles are profoundly becoming autonomous with the inclusion of ADAS and e-mobility setting the trend among millennial and gen Z population. Automotive industry has been pinning hope on printed electronics as use of printing process to manufacture sensors has surged and will continue to do so in the ensuing period.



Cost-efficient production of automobiles has been the result of printing process that has become popular as a transparent, lightweight, stretchable and flexible printed electronics. To put things in perspective, automotive sector is likely to boost the revenue stream in conductive inks market.



A massive business opportunity is likely to emanate from radio frequency identification (RFID) technologies as use of automated control systems surges and millions of tickets get sold for larger networks. Opening the door to a slew of new products in conductive inks given the popularity of RFID technologies in devices, such as credit cards, passports, transportation systems and smartcards, among several others will provide a boost to the conductive inks.



Some of the key players involved in the conductive inks market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NovaCentrix, Poly-ink, Sun Chemical Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Creative Materials Inc, Fujikura Ltd, Conductive Compounds Inc., Parker Chromerics, Vorbeck Materials Corp., Johnson Matthey Color Technology, Applied Nanotech and Pchem Associates Inc.



