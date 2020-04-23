Conductive Polymers Market Growth by 2025 : Top Key Leading Players

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- The electronic industry exhibits strong appetite for conductive polymers which is a chief factor propelling global conductive polymers market trends. Electronic components and related equipment are prone to electrostatic damages as well as electromagnetic disturbances caused by frequencies emitted by nearby devices. Anti-static packaging or coating of such devices with conductive polymers helps provide protection against such damages and increases overall lifespan of components.



Conductive polymers market share from anti-static packaging & coating applications is expected to garner substantial revenue and had accumulated the highest market valuation of more than USD 950 million in 2018. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 8% over 2019-2025.



The intrinsic nature of optical nonlinearity, superconductive, thermochromism, and electrochromism of these polymers allow their routine application across capacitors, sensors & actuators, printed & electroluminescence circuit boards. The product is also registering heavy demand from solar electricity generation where it is deployed as deposition material to enhance the conduction capacity.



Based on conduction mechanism, conducting polymer composites (CPCs) are expected to contribute a significant chunk to the global landscape. CPCs reportedly accounted for 90% of global conductive polymers market share in 2018. Low cost and easy availability of the product will further fuel its growth in the ensuing years.



Elaborating further on the application landscape, capacitors are emerging as a prominent growth avenue for conductive polymers market. The consolidating trend of miniaturization of electronics devices has been a key impetus to conductive polymers industry demand. Miniaturization or usage of smaller or densely packed semiconductor components calls for greater computing capabilities, thus, spurring conductive polymers demand.



ABS has stood as one of the most popular conducting polymer composites having held 25% of the overall share in 2018. The segment will record a CAGR of 7% over 2019-2025 owing to high conduction performance and low cost features associated with the product.



Speaking of the regional landscape, North America conductive polymers market procured almost 40% share of the global market in 2018. Substantial investments in R&D activities have resulted in the development of advanced and innovative products, which is likely to offer potential opportunities for application across electronics & semiconductor industry. In addition, accelerated manufacturing of complex electronic equipment paired with high consumer awareness is further substantiating the market demand in North America. North America is forecast to procure the largest share of the global conductive polymers market by 2025.



Europe conductive polymers market size is also expected to witness substantial momentum in the coming years. Booming automotive sector in the region is one of the chief factors propelling the market trends. As per the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Europe accounted for approximately 20% of the global vehicle production in 2017. Further advancements in the automobile industry with the advent of self-driving vehicles and inclusion of IoT and smart technologies will garner massive revenue opportunities for Europe conductive polymers industry in the ensuing years.



The competitive landscape of conductive polymers market comprises of renowned players including Henkel AG & Co. 3M Company, KGaA, RTP Company, DowDuPont Inc., Lubrizol Corporation and Agfa Gevaert. M&As, sustainable product launches, strategic alliances, and product portfolio expansion are some of the strategies anticipated to underline the industry terrain in the forecast period.



