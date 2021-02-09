New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The global Conductive Polymers market is forecasted to reach USD 7.10 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The conductive polymers are a set of organic compounds having properties similar to that of metals and inorganic semiconductors. The rising demand for electrical components is a large driver of growth in this market. The expansion in the global semiconductor industry will also increase the demand for Conductive polymers market.



ABS registered for 25% share in the year of 2018, this trend is forecasted to continue because of its highly versatile properties such as high impact strength and excellent durability. ABS type witnessed wide application in IC chip carriers, IC tray & tray dividers, tote boxes. ABS can also be used in automotive and aerospace industry owing to its unmatched surface levels properties, such as toughness, high-temperature resistance and strength.



The growing demand of the Conductive Polymers in the electronics, along with the increased application in solar energy will boost the market growth.



Key participants include:



The DowDuPont Inc., 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Agfa Gevaert, Solvay SA, RTP Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Covestro AG, and Integrated Polymers Solutions among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Conductive Polymers market on the basis of product, application, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS)

Polycarbonates

Polyphenylene-polymer (PPP) based resins

Nylon

Inherently conductive polymers (ICPs)

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Capacitors

Anti-static packaging

Batteries

Actuators & sensors

Solar energy

Others



Regional Outlook:



North America has the largest market share over 40%. The U.S. has a high demand for the conducting polymers in industries such as anti-static packaging. The U.S. accounted for almost half of the global semiconductor sales. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period owing to its well-developed economy. Emerging economies like India and China also hold great potential, as a large amount of foreign investment is being made into industrial manufacturing in these countries.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The European electric vehicles have seen a 51% increase in the year 2017 as compared to 2016. This makes way for the growth of the conductive polymers in the European Union. The automotive sector is always in demand of weight reduction in the vehicles, with better and stronger alternatives in the market through these conductive polymers, the demand in the automotive sector will also propel the conductive polymers market.



The organic solar cells are said to be the future, if we solve one problem of renewable energy with solar energy, we will be creating another one with the large heaps of waste left at our disposal. The the solar cell market is said to be growing at a CAGR of over 10%, the use of electroactive polymers because of their energy absorption rate are inevitable and this integration will definitely help the conductive polymers market grow.



