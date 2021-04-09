New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- The Conductive Silicone Rubber Market size is expected to surpass USD 9.29 Billion by 2027 from USD 5.25 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% as per a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand for lightweight automobile parts because of improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions in various industries globally. Based on statistics, increased significance of anti-static packaging for the purpose of dust control during electric charge is expected to become the most common growth factor globally in the coming years. High customer requirements and increase in demand from the automotive industries are also significant factors stimulating market demand.



Conductive Silicone rubbers are conductive composites possessing high flexibility, strong elasticity, and improved mechanical properties. They exhibit outstanding electrical and thermal conductance. Moreover, they exhibit resistance to cold, heat, and other unfavorable weather conditions. When compared to a standard metallic conductor, conductive Silicone rubber is extremely flexible and resistant to corrosion due to its properties like high elasticity and low density. Usage of conductive Silicone rubber renders superior electromagnetic shielding effect along with protection from electrostatic discharge in electrical applications.



APAC accounts for the largest market share of 28.30% in 2018. Rising economy coupled with increase in purchasing capacity in countries such as India, China, and South Korea are responsible for the growth of electrical, electronic, and automotive industries. This, in turn, has resulted in an abundant increase in the conductive Silicone rubber market.



Conductive Silicone rubbers are manufactured by curing Silicone rubbers at room temperature and are produced by Silicones that are the form of a polymer of Silicone, containing hydrogen, carbon, oxygen, and other elements. Conductive fillers are added throughout the curing process to confer conductive properties in Silicone rubbers. Various types of conductive fillers such as carbon black, carbon fibers, and copper fibers, are used as coating agents in conductive Silicone rubbers. The Silicone rubber that is produced can be molded into different shapes such as strips and sheets, based on market requirement.

Thermally conductive product is valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 5.56 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The wide variety of utilization in various sectors makes the market most productive. The growth in the automotive industry is one of the most significant factors for the market.

The standard applications in Industrial machinery will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and will further drive the need for the market because of their high thermal conductivity. The increase in the aviation sector will boost the demand further.

The majority of the market in APAC region is due to the spontaneous availability of low labor and raw materials in the region and is forecasted to reach USD 2.47 billion at a CAGR of 7.2%. Also, the economic prosperity of developing countries such as Indonesia, Taiwan, China, and India are inviting new international ventures in these countries thereby leading to the growth of various industries in this region.

Manufacturers have enhanced their investment towards consolidating different materials as fillers to provide conductive characteristics to their finished product. In July 2013, J-Flex launched electrically conductive Silicone rubber intended for acting as a low amperage conductor and implementing protection on electrostatic discharge during the production of vehicles.

Key participants include Dow Corning, Momentive Performance Materials, Wacker Chemie, Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Shin-Etsu, China National Bluestar Silicones, KCC Corporation, Reiss Manufacturing, Mesgo SpA, Zhejiang Xinan Specialty Silicone Products.



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market on the basis of Product, Type, Application, Technology and region:



Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Electrically conductive

Thermally conductive



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Extrusion

Molding

Calendered



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Automotive & Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Goods

Others



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Fluoro Liquid Silicone Rubber (F-LSR)

FluoroSilicone Rubber (FSR)

High Consistency Rubber (HCR)

Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR)



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Conductive Silicone Rubber market and its competitive landscape.



