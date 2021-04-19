New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The Global Conductive Textiles Market is projected to gain a market revenue of USD 10.92 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for advanced technology-enabled smart wearables from military & defense, healthcare, and sports & fitness sector is driving the market's growth. Conductive textiles are fabrics that can conduct electricity and are made with metals like gold, carbon, titanium, nickel, silver, and copper. The global conductive textiles industry consists of fabrics of different composition which are coated and transformed into conductive textiles. These textiles possess properties like low contact resistance, high adhesive force, softness, malleability, and have the ability to shield electromagnetic interference.



The increase in usage of conductive textiles in military uniforms as in medical devices is likely to drive the market growth. Apart from this rising demand from sports and fitness sector might play a crucial role in the growth of the industry during the forecast period. Rising investments, focus on research and development, technological advancements in developing countries and growing demand of smart fabrics or wearables are key factors behind the industry's progress. Conductive textiles are being used in healthcare sector for monitoring health conditions of patients. Heated covers and textiles are being used now to control and monitor pulse of patients. Investment in the defense sector is also increasing, and the adoption of advanced uniforms is predicted to fuel the market's growth during the forecast period.



Manufacturing of conductive textiles requires extensive research and development, which increases the cost of production. The manufacturing practices which are utilized in producing other types of textiles are incapable of producing this variant of textile. Thus the cost involved in the manufacturing process increase leading to high prices of such products. The process of integrating electronic devices with garments is quite cost intensive. Thus major players of the industry are trying to come up with advanced production technologies in order to make the prices of the products affordable to middle class consumers.



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to disrupt the industry's growth to a certain extent. Major industry players are skeptical about the future of the market and are trying to redesign their strategies for sustaining in this difficult situation. The pandemic had affected its end-user industries like sports or automobile, and companies of these sectors have been forced to stop production as well as other operations. There is a shortage of manpower due to repeated lockdowns in several parts of the world. COVID-19 has affected international trade, exports and imports, and consequently, the demand in the industry has also largely reduced. The major companies are trying to clear their stocks, and they are focusing on maintaining their cash balances. This pandemic poses an opportunity for the industry's growth since the demand from healthcare sector would further grow. The average disposable income of people is likely to decrease and manufacturers are trying to come up with innovative solutions that can cater to the present needs of customers.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Conductive textiles made of polyester registered a revenue share of 33.4% in 2018 and is predicted to have significant growth during the forecast period. This type of fabric is strong and resistant, making it suitable for making jackets and sportswear.



The Non-Woven type of textile is predicted to witness steady growth due to its increasing demand from military, healthcare and automobile sectors.



Conductive textiles are used in antimicrobial wearables and clear room supplies which have the ability to detect and treating chronic diseases like cardiovascular and respiratory problems, diabetes, neurological disorders. Thus the healthcare sector would play a crucial role in the industry's growth during the forecast period.



Europe and North America have been consistent consumers of the conductive textile products because of high rate of adoption of.technologically advanced products. Countries like USA and Germany have advanced infrastructure and technology thus making them hubs of manufacturing these type of textiles.



There have been a number of new product launches in the market amongst which polyester filament fabric 'Kinari' by Toray Industries Inc, EMI Shielding Gaskets and Electrically Conductive Heat Shrinkable Tubing by Parker Chomerics, conductive fabrics by Shieldex require special mention.



Key players in the market include Parker Chomerics, Toray Industries Inc, Laird PLC, Seiren Co. Ltd., Bekaert, Holland Shielding Systems B.V, Shieldex, 3M, Emei (HK) Electronics Ltd. and Metaline.



There have been a number of M&A in the industry in 2019 like Toray Industries Inc acquiring Alva Sweden AB and Parker Hannifin Corporation acquiring LORD Corporation.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Conductive Textiles Market market on the basis of Fabric Type, Type, Application and region:



Fabric Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cotton

Nylon

Polyester

Wool



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Woven Conductive Textiles

Non-Woven Conductive Textiles

Knitted Conductive Textiles



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Consumer Electronics

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

North America

U.S

Europe

U.K

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Overview of the Conductive Textiles Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Conductive Textiles industry



The report also covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis. The report provides the statistical data in an organized manner by sorting key data into tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams. The graphical representation enables a crystal clear understanding to the reader about the key features of the market.



