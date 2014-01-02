Confectionery in Indonesia - New Report Available

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Confectionery in Indonesia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Confectionery in Indonesia industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Indonesia confectionery market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The confectionery market consists of retail sales of chocolate, gum, cereal bars and sugar confectionery. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Indonesian confectionery market had total revenues of $1.3bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 3.6% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 159.3 million kg in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.0% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1.7bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the confectionery market in Indonesia
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the confectionery market in Indonesia
Leading company profiles reveal details of key confectionery market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Indonesia confectionery market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Indonesia economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Indonesia confectionery market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Indonesia confectionery market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Indonesia confectionery market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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