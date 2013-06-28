Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Confectionery Market in India 2012 market report to its offering

The confectionery market in India is expected to see a steady growth in the future. Despite being considered as an indulgence product, confectionery has witnessed an increase in its consumer base. One of the primary reasons associated with this trend is the growing gifting culture and the use of confectionery products as a replacement of sweets. Moreover, the rural market is also contributing towards the growth of this industry by showing increased consumption of confectionery products in terms of volumes. This is further aided with the penetration and availability of confectioneries at different price points along with the increased disposable income amongst consumers. All these factors indicate towards the bright future of the confectionery market in India.



The report begins with the introduction section which segregates the overall FMCG market into its sub segments, which includes the food & beverage segment, whose sub segment is the confectionery market. It then moves into the market overview section, which provides an overview of the Indian confectionery market, its characteristics along with details regarding its current market size and growth in the coming years. Segmental share of the market in terms of organized and unorganized sector is also provided along with zone wise and age wise segmentations. In addition to this, price wise and variant wise segmentation of the lower price bracket confectioneries is also provided. The next section elaborates on the value chain analysis of the sector, followed by general distribution system of the confectionery products along with the profit margins at each step.



Next is the market segmentation section done on the basis of product types ie. sugar confectionery, chocolate confectionery and gums. It contains brief overview about each category along with their respective market sizes.



After this, segmentation of the market into rural market and urban market has been done and brief overview regarding each segment along with flavour preferences and advertising techniques has been included.



This is followed by a zone wise consumer preference section, which includes flavour and price preferences of consumers inhibiting in the four regions of India East, West, North and South.



A separate section on import and export of different types of confectionery products is also provided, highlighting the growth in import and export values over the years. Then, details regarding major importing and exporting nations are also provided.



An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the industry that include growing gifting culture, low per capita consumption of confectionery, rapid urbanization, growing retail market, growing income and consumption, developing rural sector and marketing campaigns. The key challenges include rise in ingredient price, rise in packaging costs, regulatory challenges and fake confectioneries.

The next section speaks about the governments participation in the confectionery market in India, which covers Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2011 and certain other policies.



The major trends identified in the sector include events, functional confectioneries, packing variations, new launches, innovation in products, creative advertising and corporate activities.



The competition section offers a competitive landscape of the players by providing their financials and key financial ratios. It also provides elaborate information regarding the organizations. Key financial parameters constitute the financial performances of the players which are followed by business highlights. Porters Five Forces Analysis has been incorporated for a brief but effective understanding of the market scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies for the confectionery market in India.



Companies Mentioned



Public Domestic Companies

ITC Ltd.



Public Foreign Companies

Nestle India Ltd.



Private Domestic Companies

Candico (I) Ltd.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.



Private Foreign Companies

Cadbury India Ltd.

Godrej Hershey (Hershey India) Ltd.

Lotte India Corporation Ltd.

Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd.

Wrigley India Pvt. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116512/confectionery-market-in-india-2012.html