Confectionery Packaging in Germany - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Confectionery Packaging in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Economic growth and demand from younger consumers with improved purchasing power proved inadequate to reverse negative growth in demand for confectionery packaging. Chewing gum retained its emerging role as fashion element among the youth and continued to serve tobacco product consumers as a popular breath freshener. Gum remained popular among construction workers, among drivers and even in social establishments, while chocolate products retain a key customer base among young and middle-aged...
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Confectionery Packaging in Indonesia
- Confectionery Packaging in Taiwan
- Confectionery Packaging in Canada
- Confectionery Packaging in Japan
- Confectionery Packaging in Argentina
- Confectionery Packaging in Thailand
- Confectionery Packaging in Spain
- Confectionery Packaging in the Philippines
- Confectionery Packaging in the United Kingdom