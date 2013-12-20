Confectionery Packaging in the Philippines: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Confectionery Packaging in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- In 2012, confectionery packaging has increasingly been affected by practicality concerns. This has resulted in more brands enjoying growth in their sales due to more affordable prices and packaging. Although there were still a minimal number of brands continuing to enjoy brand equity, a good percentage of consumers have easily shifted to more affordable options, corresponding also to more affordable pack types.
Euromonitor International's Confectionery Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
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Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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