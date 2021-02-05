New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- merging trends in the confectionery products market, rise in demand for sugar-free confectionery products, growing market opportunities in the Asia Pacific region and the significant expansion of confectionery and bakery retail chains are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Confectionery Processing Equipment during forecast period.



Market Size – USD 4.68 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – rising demand for non-chocolate candies, health wellness trends in the market, sustainability initiatives by private players



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Confectionery Processing Equipment market was valued at USD 4.68 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.83 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. The food and beverages industry is expanding across the globe and with rising disposable incomes, there is a surge in the demand for confectionery products, that are comparatively costlier than the regular food items. Upcoming trends and changing customer preferences have to be addressed while producing the confectionery processing equipment. The globalization of food industry and resultant customer accessibility to various international varieties of confectionery items significantly affect the demand for sophisticated confectionery processing equipment. Increase in demand for sugar-free and organic confectionery products are another driving factor behind the lucrative growth opportunities in the market.



The report systematically segments the market to provide a more in-depth understanding of the market's distinctive aspects. Besides inspecting the financial positions of the leading companies in this industry, the report carefully evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and numerous other financial ratios of these market players. Reports and Data's expert team of researchers have vividly pictured the global market scope over the projected timeline and analyzed the growth prospects of the new market entrants leveraging a set of advanced analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, and investment assessment.



The key market players profiled in the report:



Robert Bosch GmbH, BÜHLER Group, John Bean Technologies Corporation, Aasted ApS, Alfa Laval, Tanis Confectionery, Baker Perkins Ltd., Sollich KG, Heat and Control Inc., Rieckermann GmbH



Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape



The global Confectionery Processing Equipment market is highly competitive in nature. The report conducts a precise study of the functioning mechanisms of the global Confectionery Processing Equipment market's leading contenders. Industry experts have observed a wide array of business growth strategies employed by these industry players that enable them to accrue significant shares of the global market and further fortify their market positions. This section of the report thus emphasizes the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, undertaken by these players to build a valuable market standing. The global Confectionery Processing Equipment market report studies the company profiles of these market players in detail to enable readers to gain meaningful insights into this industry's emerging growth and development prospects.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Thermal Equipment

- Extrusion Equipment

- Mixers, Blenders, and Cutters

- Cooling Equipment

- Coating Equipment

- Other Equipment



Mode of Operation (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Automatic

- Semi-Automatic



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Soft Confectionery

- Hard Candies

- Chewing Gums

- Gummies & Jellies

- Others



Key Takeaways from the Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market report:



The global Confectionery Processing Equipment market report entails a broad product segmentation.

It methodically evaluates the overall product expanse of this business space.

The report covers pivotal information about the accrued market share of each product type, their profit estimations, and production growth graph.

The report provides the reader with a generic summary of the application gamut of the global Confectionery Processing Equipment market.

The report further details the market share and product demand for each application segment.

The study estimates the growth rate of each application segment over the projected timeframe.

Moreover, the report offers crucial information on the different parameters boosting the global market expansion, such as raw material production and market concentration rates.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Confectionery Processing Equipment Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increasing consumption of confectionery products



3.2. Rapid product innovation and development



3.3. New trends in the confectionery market



Chapter 4. Confectionery Processing Equipment Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Confectionery Processing Equipment Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



Contionue…..



Thank you for reading our report. In order to get further information on the report or to receive a customized sample of it, please connect with our team. The team will ensure your report is structured according to your requirements.



