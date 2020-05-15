Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Confectionery Processing Equipment Market (Type - Thermal Equipment, Extrusion Equipment, Mixers, Blenders and Cutters, Cooling Equipment, Coating Equipment, and Other Equipment; Product - Soft Confectionery, Hard Candies, Chewing Gums, Gummies & Jellies, and Other Products; Mode of Operation - Automatic, and Semi-automatic): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global confectionery processing equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Different Consumer Group is Helping to Boost the Demand of the Different Type



The growing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers, a growing number of the double-income family is helping to grow the demand of the different types of confectionery products for different purposes such as snack time, dinner time, breakfast and lunchtime. Further, the growing demand of the different types of customized confectionery products fort different consumer groups is helping to boost the demand of the different types of confectionery processing equipment.



However, the cost factor of the confectionery processing equipment and lack of skilled healthcare is helping to restrict the demand for the different type of confectionery processing equipment.



North America is the Leading Market of the Confectionery Processing Equipment



Geographically, the confectionery processing equipment market is divided into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the leading market of the confectionery processing equipment, owing to the presence of the several confectionery manufacturing companies in this region. Further, the availability of the different confectionery loving consumer groups is helping to grow the demand for the different types of confectionery processing equipment in this region.



Europe is the second-largest market of the confectionery processing equipment, after North America. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing disposable income among the young, youth, and middle-class consumers, who are regularly consuming different types of confectionery products for numerous health benefits.



