Conference Unites Young Innovators to Promote Cross - Disciplinary Activism

Santa Barbara, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- The first-ever Next Generation Summit will be held from May 4-5, 2013 in Corwin Pavilion at University of California, Santa Barbara, and will bring together some of the brightest twenty-something’s across the region to take a more proactive role in exploring emerging research and corresponding trends.



Similar to the ever ubiquitous TED talks, young leaders will be collaborating to discuss some of newest trends in technology, business, health, psychology, science, environmentalism, and entertainment. These young adults will conduct talks or host workshops to encourage taking a more proactive role in solving tough problems that impact areas other than their own academic concentrations.



Some of the experienced experts and entrepreneurs that will be keynoting to further encourage the innovative efforts of the students will be: Kevin O’Connor, Dr. John La Puma, Lex Sisney, Klaus Schauser, Jacques Habra, and Jacob Tell among others.



About Next Generation Summit

The Next Generation Summit is a student-run not-for-profit organization that fosters individual and professional growth in young adults. Incorporating a cross-disciplinary approach to problem solving and innovation, the foundation seeks to share new perspectives and build a network of informed young professionals. After the event, the students’ will continue in contact through an alumni network to continue supporting and building onto one another’s ideas.



Contact Information:

Kiyan Rajabi

Founder & Director

ngskr0@gmail.com

Santa Barbara, CA

www.nextgenerationsummit.com