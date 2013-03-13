Conferencing Solutions Launches Four Distinct Conferencing Packages for Every Scale of Australian Business

Queensland, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- With the rise of globalisation, business to business conferences now present new challenges when those businesses are national or global. As a result of the development of technology, these business meetings can still be conducted face to face despite being thousands of miles apart, thanks to the power of video conferencing. Conferencing Solutions have opened for business to provide the highest quality video conferencing equipment and voice conferencing services available in the world to businesses of every size in Australia.



Video conferencing has evolved far beyond simple services like Skype to include services like those hosted by Conferencing Solutions, the Polycom Real Presence Group Series, which comes in three distinct packages, the 300, 500 and 700 models. These three packages are linked with Conferencing Solutions’ different data hosting and bandwidth packages to create the For Starters, Eagle Eye, Crazy for Content and I Want It All packages, designed as best fits for businesses of different sizes and needs.



The company also hosts RealPresence desktop and mobile applications to make the software truly universal, on the cutting edge of today’s technology, allowing individuals to participate in video conferencing through 3G and 4G connections. Their managed services take the sting out of converting to high quality video conferencing by hosting the necessary bridging, endpoint, mobile and desktop requirements so that businesses needn’t have to invest in the installation and maintenance of expensive infrastructure.



A spokesperson for company explained, “Conferencing Solutions is a new service that has just been launched to provide enterprise grade video conferencing to small and large businesses. We have four video conferencing packages available from a starter package for small business to a top of the line high definition solution for large rooms needing the highest quality video. Our new hosted services offer the ability for businesses to create multi-endpoint conferences without having to invest in very expensive infrastructure, as well as solutions to remove the need for ISDN infrastructure while still being able to make and receive ISDN calls and video conferences.”



About Conferencing Solutions

Conferencing Solutions provides voice and video conferencing systems with managed services for those who demand the best. Their team works with large and small businesses Australia wide to deliver conferencing solutions in beautiful high definition that are a joy to use, while our managed services unlock the full collaborative power of conferencing. For more information, please visit: http://conferencingsolutions.com.au/