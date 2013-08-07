Confessing Made Easy with iAbsolution

St. Louis Park, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- MINNEAPOLIS, 8th AUGUST, 2013: iAbsolution an iPhone app is more than a simple app; it is the most unique way to wash away all sins, quite literally. This app gives sinners the opportunity to confess their sins by clicking them away against the long list of sins provided in the app. The idea is to help individuals confess their sins without having to go through the trouble of taking the time out to visit a church and talk to a priest.



The app provides the phone user with his own confession room by helping him select the sins he has committed, check them on the list and consider the confession successful. It is truly a one of a kind app because till date no one has ventured into this area. Richard, a successful attorney in Minneapolis has come with this rather unique and innovative concept which makes confessing so much easier. And, as the confession happens on the phone which is a private device, all conditions pertaining such act are maintained.



iAbsolution is truly the modern technology’s answer to the art of confessing. This is an app which holds divine power to help an individual confess his sin in a manner that is entertaining and meaningful at the same time. Given the unique characterization of this app, it has become one of the most popular applications on the iPhone store. Some even consider using the app to keep themselves entertained while keeping the spirit of religion alive.



The application is compatible with most apple products and works well with most operating systems. To know more about this divinely unique app, log onto https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/iabsolution/id664994037?mt=8



Media Contact

Richard W. Hechter

4517 Minnetonka Blvd. STE 101

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

952-920-0840

Rich@richhechter.com